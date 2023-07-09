2 soldiers among 5 dead as J and K, Ladakh receive heavy rains, unseasonal snowfall

Two soldiers were among five people killed as incessant rains and unseasonal snowfall lashed a large part of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day on Sunday, officials said.

With water bodies swollen, the meteorological department issued a red alert for Monday for certain parts of the Jammu region and Ladakh, while residents in dozens of lower catchment areas in the Jammu region were evacuated to safety as a precautionary measure.

The body of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was retrieved from a stream in the Poshana area of Surankote late Saturday evening, while the body of a second soldier was found this morning as the water level started receding in the district.

The two army personnel were washed away in flash floods while crossing a stream in the Poonch district, a defence spokesman said. Meanwhile, a landslide hit a passenger bus at Bhangrooon Thathri-Gandoh village road in Doda killing two passengers -- Amir Sohail and Mudassar Ali -- and injuring another who was rescued, Bhaderwah Superintendent of Police Vinod Sharma said. A concrete bridge over Khellani Nallah on Batote-Kishtwar national highway was washed away as Chenab and its tributaries, especially Neeru in Bhaderwah and Kalnai in Bhalessa, were in full spate. More than 15 people caught in flash floods in the district were rescued from low lying areas, the officials said.

Mohammad Kazim, a resident of Kargil, was killed when a boulder rolling down a hillock hit and buried his vehicle near village Pandrass along Leh-Srinagar national highway in Kargil district of Ladakh, the officials said.

Several high altitude areas of the Union Territory including Rangdum, Pensi La and Zanskar in Kargil besides various mountain passes in Leh district experienced unseasonal snowfall, while the towns were lashed by rains.

The meteorological department issued a ‘red colour warning’ for the region for the next 24 hours. The weather improved late in the afternoon across Jammu bringing relief to the people including thousands of Amarnath yatris who are waiting for a green signal to resume their onward journey to the cave shrine.

The Ujh river crossed the danger mark as the Kathua district recorded 221.8 mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 this morning.

At least 40 people trapped in flash floods in different parts of the district were rescued by police and SDRF teams, officials said. The weather department also issued a 'red' warning for Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region for the next 24 hours.

Many villages including Mehreen, Bhamberwan and Bani were inundated due to overflowing rivers and streams, forcing the residents to shift to safer places, the officials said.

Flood waters entered several villages in Akhnoor in Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur districts but there was no report of any major damage, the officials said, adding the exact damage to public infrastructure including water supply lines is being assessed.

Several foot over bridges and some houses were damaged by flash floods in Tawi and its tributaries in parts of Udhampur district. ''Incessant heavy rainfall and flash floods in the hilly terrains of district #Udhampur, are particularly affecting houses and population in Dudu, Jakhed, Pattan, Latti, and surrounding areas. Local PRIs including Sarpanch Kasturi Lal Guptaare on the spot. ''I have just now spoken to DC #Udhampur, Sh Sachin Kumar Vaishya. SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) and Tehsildar have been deputed to urgently ensure the safety of local natives by shifting them tosafer places. The work to restore the damaged foot bridges will be taken up when the weather improves. I am in constant touch,'' union minister and local MP Jitendra Singh wrote on twitter. The water level in Chenab increased further after the gates of Salal Dam and Baghlihar dam were opened to drain out the excess water.

Reports of landslides and flash floods were also received from Reasi district but there was no report of any major damage.

