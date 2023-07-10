Left Menu

Himachal has not seen such 'widespread heavy rains' in 50 years: CM Sukhu

PTI | Hamirpur(Hp) | Updated: 10-07-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 16:29 IST
Himachal has not seen such 'widespread heavy rains' in 50 years: CM Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh has not witnessed such ''widespread heavy rains'' in the past 50 years and the state has suffered a loss of about Rs 3,000 crore in this monsoon season so far, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

About 17 persons have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the past two days, he said, adding that efforts are afoot to rescue 400 tourists and locals stranded at Chandertal and between Pagal and Teilgi nallah in Lahaul and Spiti.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress and BJP national presidents are in touch and worried about the situation, the chief minister told reporters in Hamirpur.

Sukhu said that bridges were broken in Baddi, Kullu and Una, and Largi power project in Kullu was submerged in water. In late evening on Sunday, the chief minister spoke to all the deputy commissioners and took stock of the situation regarding the damage caused and gave necessary instructions to provide immediate relief to the affected, an official statement said.

Staying awake all night, the CM monitored the rescue operations to evacuate the stranded people safely, the statement said.

Sukhu said that since last night, 29 people trapped in Manali's potato ground and six persons in Nagwayin village in Mandi have been rescued by the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and police teams.

The chief minister also directed the Lahaul and Spiti district administration to gear up to provide adequate food, medicines and other essential items to the stranded tourists near Chandertal Lake and to ensure that the rescue operations could be conducted on time.

''I appeal to the people to avoid travelling unnecessarily and avoid venturing out near the streams and the rivers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023