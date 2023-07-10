Pak PM Sharif asks authorities to make arrangements to face flood-like situation in some provinces

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif asked authorities to make foolproof arrangements for handling a flood-like situation in the Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers, directing officials to prepare for timely and safe evacuations.

Pakistan faced catastrophic floods in 2022 which inundated a third of the country with the southern province of Sindh and the southwestern region of Balochistan being the worst hit.

The deadly floods killed over 1,200 people and rendered millions of others without food and shelter. The National Disaster Management Authority cautioned the people and officials on Sunday to remain “vigilant and ready” as isolated places in Lahore, Narowal and Sialkot were expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next 24 to 48 hours. It is estimated that at least 0.9 million people might be impacted by the rains.

The monsoon system which started on June 25 has so far resulted in the death of 80 people while 142 have been injured, NDMA said in its latest situation report.

The Flood Forecasting Division (FFD) predicted medium to high-level flooding in the Ravi River at Jassar. “Moderate level flooding is expected in the nullahs of Ravi during the next 24 hours,” it said.

Chenab at Marala, Khanki and Qadirabad is at medium-flood level, while all the other major rivers are flowing at their normal flows, the FFD said, adding that light to moderate moist currents from the Bay of Bengal were penetrating the upper catchments of Sutlej River up to 5,000 feet.

Separately, the FFD forecast widespread rain and thunderstorms at isolated places and very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the upper catchments of the Sutlej River.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is taking steps to avert any disaster due to the rise of water levels in rivers after India released flood water in the wake of incessant rains, authorities said on Monday.

The release of water from India increased the flow in the Chenab river to 169,000 cusecs at the Marala headworks, 193,000 at Khanki headworks, 194,000 at Kadirabad, and 33,000 cusecs at Tareemo.

The Indus River was in low-level flood at Chashma Barrage, officials said, adding that the total flow of water in the rivers was 425,000 cusecs and the storage was 82 lakh acre feet.

Following warnings, a joint operation by Punjab Rangers and Rescue 1122 rescued 223 people trapped in the Shakargarh area because of the flood waters. A day earlier, at least 95 people, including five Rangers personnel, stranded near Ravi and Tawi rivers were rescued as water in the rivers rose to dangerous levels.

