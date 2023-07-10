Left Menu

A cosmic monster in the making: Hubble telescope captures galaxy clusters merging together

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-07-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 17:30 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, H. Ebeling

A cluster of elliptical galaxies, each glowing orange around a bright core, is featured in this latest image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This observation of the galaxy cluster eMACS J1353.7+4329 reveals a cosmic spectacle in the making - at least two galaxy clusters on the verge of merging to form a single galactic monster acting as a gravitational lens.

Gravitational lensing occurs when the mass of a massive celestial object such as a galaxy cluster distorts spacetime, causing light to follow curved paths as if passing through a massive lens. This lensing effect can magnify and bend the light of distant objects, allowing astronomers to observe otherwise faint and distant phenomena.

In this Hubble image, evidence of gravitational lensing is visible as bright arcs that intertwine with the multitude of galaxies within the cluster eMACS J1353.7+4329.

The data for this particular image comes from the Monsters in the Making observing proposal, which utilized two of Hubble's powerful science instruments to study five remarkable galaxy clusters across multiple wavelengths. The observations were made by the Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys aboard Hubble.

By studying the merging process of galaxy clusters and the gravitational lensing effects they produce, scientists gain valuable insights into the formation and evolution of massive structures in the universe. These observations not only provide a glimpse into the cosmic spectacle occurring within eMACS J1353.7+4329 which lies approximately eight billion light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici but also pave the way for further exploration and discoveries using advanced telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope in the future.

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope continues to be an invaluable tool in unravelling the mysteries of the universe, captivating us with its breathtaking images and expanding our understanding of the cosmos for decades.

