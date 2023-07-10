Left Menu

Punjab rain fury: CM Mann takes stock of relief and rescue work

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:01 IST
Punjab rain fury: CM Mann takes stock of relief and rescue work
Punjab Cheif Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI/photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday conducted a tour of the rain-affected areas to take stock of the relief and rescue measures as he interacted with the people evacuated from low-lying areas.

The chief minister described the situation as ''alarming'' but asserted that the state government is putting its best efforts in extending relief to the people.

Mann said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke with him during which he apprised him about the entire situation in the state.

He said as of now, central assistance is not required for relief and rescue work as the situation is under control. However, the chief minister said if need arises, help will be sought from the Union government to tackle the situation.

According to an official statement, the chief minister also said that a 'special girdawari' (survey) will be conducted to ascertain the loss of crops, property and others due to heavy rainfall in the state over the past three days.

He said detailed instructions will be issued to the Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out 'girdawari' in the areas lashed by rains to ascertain damage caused to crops, houses, animals and others on priority.

Mann assured the people that the government is committed to safeguarding their interests against nature's fury.

The chief minister also said that people should not panic as the state government is there to serve them by keeping a regular tab on the situation arising in the aftermath of the incessant rains.

He said it is a natural calamity and will be combated well with the fulsome support and cooperation of one and all.

Mann said he is personally reviewing the situation regularly.

The chief minister said all his ministers, MLAs and the officers are already in their respective areas and reaching out to the needy people in this hour of crisis.

He said an elaborate flood protection mechanism has been put in place to safeguard the life and property of people.

He said Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) are expediting the relief work in their respective districts so as to provide succour to the masses.

Mann said an alert has already been issued in low-lying and flood-prone areas and help is being provided to the needy people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

