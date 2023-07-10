Left Menu

Waterlogging woes: Delhi mayor inspects central control room of MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2023 18:12 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:12 IST
Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday visited the central control room of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to take stock of the preparations to aid people after incessant rainfall left several areas in the city waterlogged.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

''We have setup MCD Control Room Center to get aid to the people troubled because of incessant rains in Delhi — paid an inspection visit today. #TeamMCD is available, 24x7,'' Oberoi tweeted and also shared pictures of her visit.

Civic officials said under the MCD, an existing central control room is located at the Civic Centre, besides a control room each in all 12 zones.

The mayor today visited and inspected the central control room, a senior official said.

Pumps are being installed immediately in areas facing waterlogging and the MCD is working with the Delhi government to find a solution to the problem, Mayor Oberoi had said on Sunday.

During an inspection at the Kishanganj underpass to prevent waterlogging, she had also said officials and employees of the MCD are working to help people to combat rain-related civic problems.

