Left Menu

Heavy rains wash across U.S. Northeast, catastrophic flooding possible

Life threatening flash flooding was possible for most of Vermont on Monday as forecasters said as much as one inch of rain an hour was expected to fall at times throughout the morning. New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued states of emergency in at least two counties as she urged residents to watch the weather forecast closely throughout the day.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 18:16 IST
Heavy rains wash across U.S. Northeast, catastrophic flooding possible
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Torrential downpours were expected to drench the U.S. Northeast on Monday, potentially causing catastrophic flooding across the region where rains have already washed out roadways and overwhelmed rivers and streams. Some 13 million Americans were under flood watches and warnings issued for Eastern New York southeast into Boston and up through into Western Maine, where as much as seven inches (17.78 cm) of rain was expected to fall, the National Weather Service said in its forecast.

"Widespread, heavy rainfall capable of producing considerable to catastrophic flooding is beginning to unfold, Road washouts are ongoing, and are expected to increase in extent and severity over the course of the day," the weather service said. The weather has claimed the life of a woman in Orange County, New York, who was swept away by flood waters as she attempted to leave her home with her dog on Sunday, local media reported.

Video footage and photos posted on social media showed washed out roadways and raging floodwaters reaching houses on Sunday and early Monday morning throughout the region where heavy rains over the weekend inundated rivers and streams. Life threatening flash flooding was possible for most of Vermont on Monday as forecasters said as much as one inch of rain an hour was expected to fall at times throughout the morning.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has issued states of emergency in at least two counties as she urged residents to watch the weather forecast closely throughout the day. Hundreds of flights in and out of airports across the region, including New York's LaGuardia and Boston's Logan, were delayed or canceled due to the rains since Sunday. Amtrak suspended service on Monday morning between Albany and New York due to the rain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023