Science News Roundup: Misunderstood rattlesnakes have a tender side, study finds

Misunderstood rattlesnakes have a tender side, study finds

Warm and cuddly are adjectives that seldom spring to mind when one thinks of rattlesnakes. But a new study from Loma Linda University near San Bernardino, California, may change that by showing that the venomous rattler appears to take comfort in being close to its own kind, much like people.

