London underground train drivers to strike for two days in July

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:04 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

London underground train drivers will strike on July 26 and 28 over changes to working conditions, the ASLEF trade union said on Monday, adding to several days of strikes already planned during the same week by other staff on the network.

"Unfortunately, the last few weeks have shown that London Underground management are determined to try to push through detrimental changes," ASLEF official Finn Brennan said.

"To protect our pensions, working conditions, and agreements, our members are ready to act."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

