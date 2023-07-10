Left Menu

Australia joins G7-backed ''climate club'' and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:05 IST
Australia joins G7-backed ''climate club'' and promises to drive down greenhouse gas emissions
  • Country:
  • Germany

Australia is joining the "climate club" backed by the Group of Seven major economies to take more ambitious action in tackling global warming, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday.

The club was first proposed by Nobel Prize winner William Nordhaus as a way of getting countries to voluntarily set high targets for curbing climate change and then require trading partners to meet those same standards. Such moves are opposed by major emerging economies like China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gas.

"We're very pleased to join the climate club because we are ambitious and we also see that this isn't just the right thing to do by the environment, but this is also the right thing to do by jobs and by our economy," Albanese said at a news conference in Berlin after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who made the idea a key pillar of his G7 presidency last year.

''One thing we can do is to cooperate and learn off each other, because you can't address climate change as just a national issue. It has to be by definition, a global response," Albanese said.

Albanese's government committed last year to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 43 per cent by the end of the decade — almost double the previous target. In March, Parliament passed a law requiring Australia's biggest greenhouse gas polluters reduce their emissions or pay for carbon credits.

Other countries that have joined the climate club include Argentina, Chile, Denmark, Indonesia, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Singapore and Uruguay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023