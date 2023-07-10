Left Menu

Amarnath pilgrim dies of heart attack in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 19:43 IST
A 59-year-old Amarnath Yatra pilgrim from Madhya Pradesh died of suspected heart attack in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Satish Suryavansham, a resident of Gwalior, complained of chest pain at Yatri Niwas Chanderkote and was attended by the doctors present there, the officials said.

After first aid, the pilgrim was referred to district hospital Ramban for specialized treatment but was declared brought dead, they said, adding he is believed to have suffered a massive heart attack resulting in his death.

More than 6,000 pilgrims are left stranded at Chanderkote Yatri Niwas since Friday due to inclement weather and closure of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway due to multiple landslides and washing away of road near Panthiyal tunnel and Seeri.

Suryavansham was the third Amarnath pilgrim who died in Jammu region since the commencement of the yatra in south Kashmir Himalayas on July 1.

Nine deaths, mostly of pilgrims, were also reported from Kashmir during the ongoing yatra which is likely to record one lakh footfall at the 3,880 metre holy cave by Monday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

