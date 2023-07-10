Left Menu

ESA’s Aeolus satellite on its way back to Earth; currently falling around 1 km a day: Everything about first-of-its-kind assisted reentry

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-07-2023 21:25 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:41 IST
Image Credit: ESA/ATG medialab

After orbiting Earth for nearly five years, the European Space Agency's Aeolus mission is now over and the satellite has embarked on its journey back home. With its fuel supply almost depleted, the trailblazing wind satellite is currently falling at an accelerated rate of approximately one kilometre per day, according to the agency.

While most of the satellite is expected to burn up upon entering Earth's atmosphere at an altitude of around 80 kilometres, some debris may reach the planet's surface.

Unlike spacecraft specifically designed for controlled reentry, Aeolus was not originally intended for a guided return to Earth. Under normal circumstances, it would naturally reenter within a few months. However, ESA is attempting first-of-its-kind assisted reentry, marking a significant milestone in space missions.

But why is the agency undertaking this ambitious endeavour?

At present, space missions are designed with regulations that necessitate either complete burn-up upon reentry or a controlled return at the end of their operational life in orbit. The assisted reentry of Aeolus establishes a precedent for missions that were not subject to such regulations at their inception but can now be retroactively brought into compliance.

According to ESA, as soon as Aeolus reaches an altitude of 280 kilometres, a carefully orchestrated series of commands will be executed over a span of six days, utilising the remaining fuel onboard the satellite to guide it to the optimal position for reentry. This ideal location was determined following extensive planning and expertise, with the primary objective of minimizing the already extremely remote possibility of risk to life or infrastructure from falling debris.

The assisted reentry of Aeolus is of particular importance in view of the increasing volume of space traffic and the persistent issue of space debris. By demonstrating the viability of guided reentry, ESA paves the way for future missions to adhere to these guidelines, contributing to the preservation of our space environment.

"It has been incredible to see the skill and effort that has gone into preparing this ambitious reentry attempt. We are confident we can succeed with this pioneering effort that will set a new standard for space safety and sustainability now and in the future," said ESA's Aeolus Mission Manager, Tommaso Parrinello.

