Oil refinery fire injures 8 firefighters in southern Iran

The news agency did not say what caused the fire but reported the firefighters were hurt while trying to put out the blaze burning in two of the five tanks at an oil depot near Irans port of Banda Abbas.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Iran

Fire erupted at an oil refinery in southern Iran and injured eight firefighters on Monday, the official IRNA news agency reported. The news agency did not say what caused the fire but reported the firefighters were hurt while trying to put out the blaze burning in two of the five tanks at an oil depot near Iran's port of Banda Abbas. Authorities said there was concern the fire might spread to more tanks. The port, located at the mouth of strategic Strait of Hormuz, is a major import and export hub. Similar fires were reported there in the past and at other oil facilities in Iran. Authorities blamed them on decades of international sanctions as well as hot summer weather.

Temperatures in Bandar Abbas reached nearly 37 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

