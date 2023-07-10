Three killed in rain-triggered roof collapse incidents in UP

Three people were killed and as many seriously injured in incidents of roof collapse following heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur and Badaun districts while continued showers disrupted normal life in different districts of the state on Monday.

The Met office here said south-west monsoon remained active over western region and normal over eastern districts resulting in light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at a few places over east UP and most places in western part of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over western areas, it said.

In Hapur, two children of the same family were killed, while three were seriously injured after the 'kutcha' roof of a house collapsed due to rain on Monday in Shaulana village under Dhaulana police station area. The injured have been referred to Hapur.

According to police Circle Officer Varun Mishra , the roof of the house of Rahmuddin suddenly collapsed leading to the death of two sisters, Mahira and Khushi, while three children were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital.

In Badaun, Devshree (63) was killed when the roof of an old house caved in in Kharagpur village under Faizganj Behta police station area following incessant heavy rains. SHO Siddhant Sharma said the woman rushed into the house when it started raining heavily when the incident took place.

Incessant rains from about a fortnight in Etawah has led to waterlogging on many major roads of the district causing traffic congestion.The roads connecting the main roads in the villages have turned into mud swamps posing problems for the villagers and others in commuting.

According to the Met office, the rainfall recorded in cm are Saharanpur 15, Mawana (Meerut) 12, Jansath (Muzaffarnagar) 11, Baghpat (Baghpat), Najibabad (Bijnor), Hathras, Chhatnag (Prayagraj), Lucknow 6 each, Ghazipur, Konch (Jalaun), Karhal (Mainpuri), Bareilly and Tilhar (Shahjahanpur) 5 each.

It forecast that rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over the state on Tuesday and warned thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state, it added.

