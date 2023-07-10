Left Menu

Three killed in rain-triggered roof collapse incidents in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:29 IST
Three killed in rain-triggered roof collapse incidents in UP
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were killed and as many seriously injured in incidents of roof collapse following heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur and Badaun districts while continued showers disrupted normal life in different districts of the state on Monday.

The Met office here said south-west monsoon remained active over western region and normal over eastern districts resulting in light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning at a few places over east UP and most places in western part of the state.

Heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places over western areas, it said.

In Hapur, two children of the same family were killed, while three were seriously injured after the 'kutcha' roof of a house collapsed due to rain on Monday in Shaulana village under Dhaulana police station area. The injured have been referred to Hapur.

According to police Circle Officer Varun Mishra , the roof of the house of Rahmuddin suddenly collapsed leading to the death of two sisters, Mahira and Khushi, while three children were injured and are undergoing treatment in hospital.

In Badaun, Devshree (63) was killed when the roof of an old house caved in in Kharagpur village under Faizganj Behta police station area following incessant heavy rains. SHO Siddhant Sharma said the woman rushed into the house when it started raining heavily when the incident took place.

Incessant rains from about a fortnight in Etawah has led to waterlogging on many major roads of the district causing traffic congestion.The roads connecting the main roads in the villages have turned into mud swamps posing problems for the villagers and others in commuting.

According to the Met office, the rainfall recorded in cm are Saharanpur 15, Mawana (Meerut) 12, Jansath (Muzaffarnagar) 11, Baghpat (Baghpat), Najibabad (Bijnor), Hathras, Chhatnag (Prayagraj), Lucknow 6 each, Ghazipur, Konch (Jalaun), Karhal (Mainpuri), Bareilly and Tilhar (Shahjahanpur) 5 each.

It forecast that rain/thundershower is very likely at most places over the state on Tuesday and warned thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over the state. Heavy to very heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over the state, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Death toll of Lyman attack in Ukraine rises to nine

Global
2
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
3
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global
4
IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say analysts

IT cos to log muted Q1 as macro woes persist; recovery may be gradual, say a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023