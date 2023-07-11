Left Menu

Heavy downpour likely in several parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in isolated parts of Rajasthan and one rain-related fatality was reported in Pratapgarh district, officials said on Tuesday.

Shivganj in Sirohi district recorded the highest 13-centimetre downpour in a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday morning, they said.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in the eastern part of the state and at isolated places in the western part during the same period, the officials added.

According to the meteorological department, Abu Road in Sirohi recorded 11 cm downpour, Pratapgarh and Dholpur 9 cm each, Sangod (Kota), Paota and Chomu (both in Jaipur) and Sumerpur (Pali) recorded 8 cm each while the rainfall in many other areas was below 8 cm.

The weather office has predicted heavy rainfall in Baran, Bharatpur, Bundi, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Karauli, Kota and Sawai Madhopur districts on Wednesday.

In Pratapgarh, a 35-year-old man drowned in the Karmvachhni river on Monday night.

A team of the SDRF recovered his body on Tuesday morning from a spot nearly 200 metres away from where he drowned, SDRF Commandant Rajkumar Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

