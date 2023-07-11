Left Menu

Rain fury: Mayawati says Centre should immediately come forward to help affected states

There has been loss of lives, property and livestock. The condition of the cities is bad, but the condition of people in rural areas is extremely serious and worrisome due to house collapse and widespread destruction of crops, she tweeted.In such a critical situation, all state governments concerned should discharge their responsibilities to extend all possible help to affected families.The Centre should move ahead of assessment and meetings, and immediately come forward to help the states, she added.Incessant rains have unleashed death and destruction in parts of north India.

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday voiced concern over the damage and destruction caused by rains in many parts of the country, and said the Centre should immediately extend help to the rain-battered states.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the situation in rural areas was worrisome.

''Owing to heavy rains and floods in most states of the country, including UP, normal life has been significantly affected. There has been loss of lives, property and livestock. The condition of the cities is bad, but the condition of people in rural areas is extremely serious and worrisome due to house collapse and widespread destruction of crops,'' she tweeted.

''In such a critical situation, all state governments concerned should discharge their responsibilities to extend all possible help to affected families.The Centre should move ahead of assessment and meetings, and immediately come forward to help the states,'' she added.

Incessant rains have unleashed death and destruction in parts of north India. Army and NDRF teams have stepped in to intensify relief and rescue operations In Uttar Pradesh, eight people were killed in rain-related incidents on Sunday.

