Left Menu

Iron bridge over Yamuna temporarily closed after river crosses evacuation mark

The old iron bridge over Yamuna has been temporarily closed for traffic movement as the river exceeded the evacuation mark in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for publictraffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 16:14 IST
Iron bridge over Yamuna temporarily closed after river crosses evacuation mark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The old iron bridge over Yamuna has been temporarily closed for traffic movement as the river exceeded the evacuation mark in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, ''Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for public/traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.'' The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated. It is expected that the water level in the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually falling. Police also said that traffic movement will also remain restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging.

In another tweet, it stated, ''Traffic will remain affected on Shivaji Marg in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Moti Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by Delhi Jal Board.'' Traffic police also asked commuters to avoid Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Pandit Pant Marg among others in view of Gurupurab celebrations at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Rakabganj Gurudwara.

''Due to Gurupurab celebrations on 11.07.23 at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Rakabganj Gurudwara, heavy traffic is anticipated. Kindly avoid Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Road, Pandit Pant Marg & R/A RML,'' it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023