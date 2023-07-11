Iron bridge over Yamuna temporarily closed after river crosses evacuation mark

The old iron bridge over Yamuna has been temporarily closed for traffic movement as the river exceeded the evacuation mark in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police said, ''Iron bridge pusta road Gandhi Nagar is closed for public/traffic till further orders due to dangerous level of water in Yamuna river. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly.'' The Yamuna in Delhi has exceeded the evacuation mark of 206 metres, prompting the relocation of people residing in flood-prone areas to safer locations.

The river crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres in Delhi on Monday evening, much earlier than anticipated. It is expected that the water level in the river will rise to 206.65 metres by Tuesday afternoon, before gradually falling. Police also said that traffic movement will also remain restricted at Pragati Maidan tunnel due to waterlogging.

In another tweet, it stated, ''Traffic will remain affected on Shivaji Marg in the carriageway from Zakhira towards Moti Nagar due to ongoing work being carried out by Delhi Jal Board.'' Traffic police also asked commuters to avoid Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Pandit Pant Marg among others in view of Gurupurab celebrations at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Rakabganj Gurudwara.

''Due to Gurupurab celebrations on 11.07.23 at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara and Rakabganj Gurudwara, heavy traffic is anticipated. Kindly avoid Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R/A Gol Dak Khana, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Road, Pandit Pant Marg & R/A RML,'' it tweeted.

