Three die in rain-related incidents in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 21:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people died on Tuesday in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh, with downpour continuing in most parts of the state, officials said.

One person each died in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sitapur and Mainpuri districts in rain-related incidents, an official of the Relief Commissioner said.

According to the meteorological department, rainfall will continue in the state till July 15.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at many places over the western parts of the state, it added.

During the last 24 hours, the highest rainfall of 21 cm was recorded at Behat in Saharanpur district.

Saharanpur received 12 cm rainfall, followed by 11 cm in Nakul area of the district and 9 cm in Jansath in Muzaffarnagar.

Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Prasad said directions have been issued to officials to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place in flood-affected areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

