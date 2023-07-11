34 per cent decline in Assembly session duration in Maharashtra over years: Report

The Assembly session duration in Maharashtra decreased from 58 days in the 12th Legislative Assembly to 38 days in the 14th Assembly, an NGO report said.

It said the average decline in duration per session is by 60 per cent from 15 days in the 12th Assembly (from winter session 2011 to winter 2012) to just six days in the 14th Assembly (from winter session 2021 to winter 2022).

Consequently, in a similar period, the number of questions asked decreased by 67 per cent from 11,214 in the 12th assembly to 3,749 in the 14th assembly, stated the report titled 'Mumbai's MLA Report Card, 2023'.

"In a constitutional democracy, when the third tier of governance is not functioning (there is no elected body) for a city like Mumbai and the state Assembly is not meeting adequately; there is a noticeable decline in the number of questions and issues addressed within the assembly," said Milind Mhaske, CEO, Praja Foundation.

It said the top three ranked MLAs in Mumbai are Amin Patel of Congress (who scored 82.80 out of 100), Sunil Prabhu of Shiv Sena-UBT (81.30), and Manisha Chaudhari of BJP (75.05).

They achieved the highest scores by performing their constitutional duties effectively in deliberative forums, i.e., raising a high number of citizen issues and highest attendance in Assembly sessions, as per the report card. "Mumbai's MLA Report Card, 2023" assesses the performance of MLAs based on their constitutional and legislative duties.

