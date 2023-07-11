Left Menu

SC stay on high-level committee on Yamuna rejuvenation 'huge message' for Delhi LG: AAP

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Courts stay on the NGT order forming a high-level committee for Yamuna cleaning as a huge message for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.The apex court stayed the National Green Tribunal NGT order that asked the Delhi LG to head a high-level committee constituted to deal with issues concerning rejuvenation of the Yamuna river.Asked about the development, Bharadwaj said Saxenas working style is contradictory.Activist Medha Patkar filed a case against him and he said he is the LG and should be given immunity from the trial.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 23:37 IST
SC stay on high-level committee on Yamuna rejuvenation 'huge message' for Delhi LG: AAP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court's stay on the NGT order forming a high-level committee for Yamuna cleaning as a ''huge message'' for Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The apex court stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order that asked the Delhi LG to head a high-level committee constituted to deal with issues concerning rejuvenation of the Yamuna river.

Asked about the development, Bharadwaj said Saxena's working style is ''contradictory''.

''(Activist) Medha Patkar filed a case against him and he said he is the LG and should be given immunity from the trial. A governor and the president are given immunity because they do not enjoy executive powers and are just a rubber stamp.

''In front of the NGT, the Lieutenant Governor said he has executive powers. The SC has now said he does not have the powers to direct officials. It is a huge message to the LG and his favourite officials by the Supreme Court,'' the AAP leader said at a press conference here.

In January, the green tribunal constituted the high-level committee of authorities concerned in Delhi for the rejuvenation of heavily polluted Yamuna in the city.

Bhardwaj in a statement said all the works to clean the Yamuna-construction, upgradation of STPs, drain trapping, sewer laying were part of the Yamuna Cleaning Action Plan announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in 2019.

All the projects which were going on were passed by the Delhi Assembly in subsequent budgets, he said.

''The Delhi LG is not empowered to allocate even a single penny from the state budget. He was simply acting like a tourist at all these projects and getting his pictures clicked,'' said the minister in the statement.

The court order ''reinforces'' that the LG has ''no executive powers'' and it is the elected government of Delhi that holds the ''real'' power, Bhardwaj said.

In a situation where the LG is not accountable to the people he can not be accorded any executive powers. The Supreme Court has rightly stayed the NGT Order that gave the LG such powers in contravention of the law, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of war; EU investigates Ozempic, weight-loss drug Saxenda after suicidal thoughts reported and more

Health News Roundup: Hunger haunts Ethiopia's Tigray region after years of w...

 Global
3
Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria's NNPC has Tinubu's backing for IPO, CEO says

Nigeria
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023