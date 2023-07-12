Science News Roundup: Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place; China plans to send two rockets for crewed moon landing and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Deep space orbit to provide non-traditional resting place

Gerry and Elizabeth Paulus love taking road trips across the United States, and soon they’ll be preparing for what they call their "ultimate road trip" - one that will take them into deep space. The couple from Mesa, Arizona, will be sending their DNA into space in the upcoming Enterprise mission being launched by Celestis, a space burials company based out of Houston, Texas.

China plans to send two rockets for crewed moon landing

China plans to send two rockets to the moon by 2030, one carrying the spacecraft that will land on the surface and the other transporting the astronauts. Both the rockets will enter the moon's orbit and after a successful docking the astronauts will enter the lunar lander to descend onto the moon's surface, state media reported on Wednesday, citing a China Manned Space Agency engineer.

China beats rivals to successfully launch first methane-liquid rocket

A private Chinese company launched into orbit on Wednesday the world's first methane-liquid oxygen rocket, beating U.S. rivals in sending what could become the next generation of launch vehicles into space. The Zhuque-2 carrier rocket blasted off at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China and completed its flight according to plan, state media reported.

Alien planet with metallic clouds resembles 'a giant mirror in space'

It is a planet astronomers say probably should not even exist. Researchers said on Monday they have spotted a truly extreme planet beyond our solar system, a blazingly hot world a bit bigger than Neptune that orbits a sun-like star every 19 hours and appears to be wrapped in metallic clouds made of titanium and silicates that reflect most incoming light back into space.

Deep-sea mining could impact tuna fisheries - study

Deep-sea mining could interfere with migration of tuna that is expected to be driven by climate change to areas of the Pacific Ocean currently slated for mining activity, a study released on Tuesday showed. The Nature Sustainability journal study, which centred on three species of tuna, found climate change would likely change their migration patterns. That raised the potential for conflict between some of the world’s most valuable fisheries and the prospective mining in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone southeast of Hawaii.

Canadian lake sediments reveal start of Earth's Anthropocene age, scientists say

Sediment deposited at Crawford Lake, a small but deep body of water in Canada's Ontario province, provides unmistakable evidence that Earth entered a new human-driven geological chapter - the Anthropocene epoch - some seven decades ago, a team of scientists said on Tuesday. The members of the Anthropocene Working Group (AWG) plan to submit the evidence to the international scientific body responsible for naming geological chapters in Earth's history. The scientists conducted research at a dozen sites worldwide and cited Crawford Lake, near Toronto, as the location that provided particularly persuasive geological markers that the Anthropocene epoch - essentially the age of humans - has arrived.

(With inputs from agencies.)