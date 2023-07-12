Left Menu

Tata Steel joins LeadIT to drive net-zero industry transformation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 18:30 IST
Tata Steel joins LeadIT to drive net-zero industry transformation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel has joined the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), a global initiative to accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions in heavy industry, the company said on Wednesday.

LeadIT was created by the governments of Sweden and India during the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019 and is backed by the World Economic Forum.

The group brings together governments, companies, investors, and other stakeholders to share best practices, develop new technologies, and advocate for policies that support the transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

Tata Steel's membership in LeadIT is a significant milestone for the company, as it positions Tata Steel as a global leader in the drive to decarbonize the steel industry.

Tata Steel has set a goal to become net-neutral in carbon emissions by 2045, and joining LeadIT will help the company achieve this goal by providing access to a network of experts and resources.

''Tata Steel's membership in LeadIT presents a significant opportunity for us to amplify our endeavours towards carbon neutrality,'' said Tata Steel VP, Technology and R&D, Debashish Bhattacharjee.

The company said that it would work with LeadIT to share its experiences in developing and deploying low-carbon steel making technologies and to advocate for policies that support the transition to a net-zero emissions economy.

''Tata's ambitious goal of attaining carbon neutrality by 2045 paves the way for low-carbon steel production,'' said Per Andersson, Head of the LeadIT Secretariat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023