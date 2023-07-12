Left Menu

UK water pollution incidents still 'unacceptably high', says report

Britain had fewer serious water pollution incidents in 2022 than in the previous year but the number remains "unacceptably high", the government's Environment Agency said in its annual report published on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 19:06 IST
UK water pollution incidents still 'unacceptably high', says report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain had fewer serious water pollution incidents in 2022 than in the previous year but the number remains "unacceptably high", the government's Environment Agency said in its annual report published on Wednesday. More than half of serious pollution incidents last year were from assets of Thames Water and Anglian Water, both of which have been subject to enforcement actions by the agency, the report said.

"While there have been some modest improvements, it is unacceptable to still be seeing this level of pollution," Environment Agency Chair Alan Lovell said. "We have seen a distinct culture shift from the water industry in recent months and that is welcome – but that must translate to profound, long-term change."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023