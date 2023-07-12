8 towns in Himachal breaks previous records of single-day rain in July

Eight towns in Himachal Pradesh broke all previous records of single-day rain in the month of July as the state witnessed an unprecedented downpour from July 7 to 10, the MeT office said on Wednesday.

Widespread heavy to extremely heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal as the hilly state received 223 mm of rainfall during these four days against normal of 41.6 mm, an excess of 436 per cent.

Seven out of eight records were broken on July 9. The tourist town of Manali recorded 131.3 mm of rain on July 9, breaking its previous record of 105.1 mm rain on July 9, 1971. Solan, which received 107 mm of rain on Sunday, broke its previous record of 105 mm rain on July 7, 2015, according to MeT office data.

The data mention rainfall recorded in these areas in a 24-hour period. Shimla's Rohru received 185 mm of rain on July 9, surpassing the record of 170 mm on July 25, 1966, while Una made a new record of 228. 5 mm rains on July 9. The previous record for Una was not available.

Ghamroor in Kangra recorded 166 mm of rain on July 9 against the previous record of 164.8 on July 19, 2021. Similarly, Sirmaur’s Pachhad received 220 mm of rain on July 10, breaking the previous record of 189.2 mm on July 26, 1973.

Hamirpur and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also set new records of 169.5 mm and 83 mm rains on July 9 respectively, surpassing the previous records of 146 mm (Hamirpur) on July 30, 1996 and 78 mm (Keylong) on July 28, 1951, according to the the MeT office.

Himachal receives an average rainfall of 734.4 mm during monsoon from June to September, however, the state received 223 mm of rain during these four days. All districts of the state have received excess rainfall but the tribal districts of Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti have received an all-time high of 43 per cent and 33 per cent of rains, respectively, of the total monsoon rain in these four days, said Surinder Paul, the director of the local MeT Office on Wednesday.

Kinnaur district received 861 per cent excessive rains followed by Kullu (812 per cent), Solan (809 per cent), Shimla (660 per cent), Sirmaur (657 per cent), Bilaspur (655 per cent), Lahaul and Spiti (494 per cent), Una (441 per cent), Hamirpur (426 per cent), Chamba (319 per cent), Mandi (260 per cent) and Kangra (140 per cent), the MeT data stated.

Flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides leading to house collapses following heavy to extremely heavy rains so far claimed 39 lives in the past four days.

