Focus shifts to rescue efforts as rains abate in parts of north India

As the weather improved in parts of north India after days of heavy rains, authorities on Wednesday worked on a war footing to rescue stranded tourists, restore vehicular traffic on arterial roads and prevent floodwaters from entering new areas.

Twelve people died in Uttar Pradesh in rain-related incidents within a span of 24 hours ending 8 pm on Wednesday, while 18 have died in Punjab and Haryana so far, according to official data.

As many as 2,000 tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol were evacuated and more than 300 tourist vehicles stuck in Lahaul following landslides and flash floods left for their respective destinations, the state government said.

In Delhi, the Yamuna swelled to 207.83 metres on Wednesday, breaching its all-time high of 207.49 metres recorded in 1978, according to government agencies.

Delhi has recorded a rapid increase in the Yamuna water level over the last three days. It shot up from 203.14 metres at 11 am on Sunday to 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday, breaching the danger mark of 205.33 metres 18 hours earlier than expected.

The Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), preventing unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups, in flood-prone areas.

Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters that the Delhi government is prepared to deal with the situation. ''We are monitoring the situation and all possible steps are being taken,'' he said.

Embankments are being constructed in low-lying areas to prevent the entry of floodwaters into other parts of the capital in case the Yamuna water level rises further.

The floodwater entered several areas, including Majnu ka Tila, Kashmiri Gate and Wazirabad, leading to traffic congestion.

An Irrigation and Flood Control Department official explained the sharp rise in the water level was due to continuous rainfall in the upper catchment areas and saturated soil from heavy precipitation in Delhi and nearby regions over the weekend.

People living in low-lying areas have been shifted to safer places, the department said, adding that 45 boats have been deployed for evacuation and rescue work.

As the Yamuna reached an all-time high, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene, saying news of floods in the capital will not send a good message to the world.

The situation in Delhi is unlikely to improve anytime soon with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light to moderate rain in the city on Wednesday and intermittent rains over the next four to five days.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and decrease thereafter.

In Himachal Pradesh, about 2,200 stranded vehicles crossed Kullu after the Kullu-Manali road was opened on Tuesday evening.

Over 2,000 people stranded in Kasol have been successfully evacuated. Teams are working tirelessly to clear the Dunkhara landslide on the Kasol-Bhuntar road. The district administration is coordinating the relief efforts, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a tweet.

Over 300 tourist vehicles stuck in Lahaul have also left for their respective destinations, he said.

Sukhu termed the evacuation of stranded tourists from Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti a ''challenging task''.

Nearly 300 people, mostly tourists, who were stranded in Chandertal in Lahaul and Spiti district since Saturday, were airlifted to Bhunter on Tuesday.

A total of 873 roads are still blocked for vehicular traffic, according to officials.

Light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with Dhaula Kuan recording 144.5 mm of rainfall, Renuka 87 mm, Reckongpeo 42 mm, Kotkhai 30 mm, Hamirpur 16.5, Shimla 13.5, Dharamshala 13 mm and Kalpa 10 mm, according to the local meteorological department.

The weather office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning on July 15 and 16 in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel amid incessant rains in the state.

Twelve people were killed in rain-related incidents in Uttar Pradesh during the last 24 hours, according to a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner at 8 pm on Wednesday.

Of these, nine people died due to drowning and one each due to lightning strike, snakebite and ''heavy rainfall'', the statement said.

In Haryana, one person was electrocuted while wading through a waterlogged street in a residential colony in Ambala Cantonment and three bodies were found floating in water in Ambala city on Wednesday, police said.

Ambala district is the worst hit in Haryana, which was pounded by heavy rains between Saturday and Monday.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar conducted an aerial survey of the rain-battered areas and announced Rs 4 lakh ex gratia to the kin of those who died in rain-related incidents.

Financial assistance will also be provided to the poor and others whose houses were damaged due to the rains, he said.

The incessant downpour left houses inundated and caused extensive damage to crops and vegetables in many districts. The overflowing Yamuna has flooded vast tracts of farmland in Karnal district.

In Punjab, Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams evacuated over 223 people from the flood-affected Mand area in Sultanpur Lodhi city on Wednesday, officials said.

Thousands have been evacuated so far in Patiala, Rupnagar, Moga, Ludhiana, Mohali, SBS Nagar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, they said.

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Haryana and Punjab stands at 18, according to government data.

Ambala, Yamunangar, Kurukshetra, Patiala, Rupnagar, Jalandhar, SBS Nagar and Mohali are some of the affected districts in the two states.

The governments have set up relief shelters in several districts in the two states.

The weather remained clear at most places for the second day in the region on Wednesday.

