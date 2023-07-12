Left Menu

Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna

The situation will improve day after tomorrow, he said referring to reduced discharge from the barrage.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2023 22:04 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 21:06 IST
Delhi LG calls DDMA meeting on Thursday over rising water level of Yamuna
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday over the rising water level of the Yamuna, Raj Niwas officials said.

On Wednesday, the river swelled to 207.55 metres at 1 pm, surpassing the previous record set in 1978, and causing further inundation of areas near the floodplains.

During an inspection of the inundated banks of the Yamuna, Saxena told reporters that National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and everyone living in low-lying areas will be evacuated.

He expressed hope that the water level of the Yamuna will come down in the next few days as water discharge from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage has reduced.

The lieutenant governor (LG) said the water level of the river is expected to reach 207.99 on Wednesday night.

''NDRF teams have been deployed. No affected area will be left untouched and we will provide assistance to everyone,'' Saxena said.

Earlier some people were reluctant to move to safer places but now they have expressed willingness to be shifted and they are being helped, he said.

District magistrates and deputy commissioners of affected areas have been issued necessary instructions and ''we are ready for any eventuality,'' the LG said.

Haryana has reduced discharge of water in the Yamuna because the state is receiving lesser quantity of water from upper reaches of the river, he said and added that there is a barrage at Hathnikund in Haryana and it is not a reservoir. Water cannot be stored and had to be released, the LG said. ''The situation will improve day after tomorrow,'' he said referring to reduced discharge from the barrage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

Rally in Indian stocks continues, march towards fresh highs

 India
4
Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr: Report

Domestic automobile industry likely to log 17 pc revenue growth in June qtr:...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

The Art of Intelligence: Unraveling the Potential of Blockchain and AI

When Nature Strikes: Exploring the Devastating Impact of Floods

Unveiling the Olympic Journey: From Ancient Roots to Modern Glory

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023