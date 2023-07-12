Realty firm Prestige Estates Q1 sales bookings up 30 pc to Rs 3914.7 crore

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's sales bookings rose 30 per cent to Rs 3914.7 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year on better demand of its residential and commercial properties.

Its sales bookings stood at Rs 3,012 crore in the year-ago period.

In a regulatory filing, Bengaluru-based Prestige Group said it sold 3.83 million square feet area during April-June quarter of 2023-24 financial year.

All major listed real estate developers have been registering healthy sales bookings in the past two years on the back of strong revival in the housing demand.

