He said that due to the floods, many devotees who went for paying obeisance at different the gurdwaras in Himachal Pradesh are stuck, and the SGPC is also working to help them.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 12-07-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 23:45 IST
Rain fury: Necessary items, food from langars being provided by SGPC for people affected by floods
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee is helping people affected by floods by organising langars and providing necessary items through gurdwaras in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh also said food from langars and help is also being provided to people stranded at stations, including here, after train movement was affected due to floods, and to those whose house were damaged. The SGPC secretary said medical teams in three ambulances from the Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital, Vallah, are also providing health services in different areas in Punjab. He said that due to the floods, many devotees who went for paying obeisance at different the gurdwaras in Himachal Pradesh are stuck, and the SGPC is also working to help them.

