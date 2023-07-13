Left Menu

Income criteria increased for EWS seeking houses under PMAY in MMR: Fadnavis

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 00:13 IST
Income criteria increased for EWS seeking houses under PMAY in MMR: Fadnavis
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Centre has increased from Rs three lakh to Rs six lakh the income criterion for the economically weaker section seeking affordable housing in partnership under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the Mumbai metropolitan region.

''Thank you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji & Hon Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ji for enhancing EWS income criteria from ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh for AHP vertical under #PMAY for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Maharashtra Government's request,'' Fadnavis said. ''This will help lakhs of citizens of MMR,'' the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

A few months back, Fadnavis had said that urban coverage of the PMAY was unacceptably low and he would pursue the issue with the Union government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023