Income criteria increased for EWS seeking houses under PMAY in MMR: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Centre has increased from Rs three lakh to Rs six lakh the income criterion for the economically weaker section seeking affordable housing in partnership under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the Mumbai metropolitan region.

''Thank you Hon PM Narendra Modi ji & Hon Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri ji for enhancing EWS income criteria from ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh for AHP vertical under #PMAY for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Maharashtra Government's request,'' Fadnavis said. ''This will help lakhs of citizens of MMR,'' the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

A few months back, Fadnavis had said that urban coverage of the PMAY was unacceptably low and he would pursue the issue with the Union government.

