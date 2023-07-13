Argentine 2023/24 wheat harvest seen at 15.6 mln T -Rosario grains exchange

Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2023/24 season is seen at 15.6 million metric tons, down from the prior forecast of 16.2 million metric tons, the Rosario grains exchange said on Wednesday due to lack of rain in its key agricultural areas.

In its monthly report, the exchange added that it projects production of 20 million metric tons for the 2022/23 soybean season, down from the 20.5 million tons previously expected. The South American agricultural powerhouse is the world's largest exporter of processed soybeans as well as a major corn and wheat supplier, although last season's yields were sharply trimmed by a historic drought.

