Sunny morning in most parts of Mumbai; IMD predicts light to moderate rain in next 24 hours

It was a sunny Thursday morning in most parts of Mumbai and the weather department has forecast light to moderate rains over the next one day. After heavy showers earlier this month, the rain intensity has reduced in Mumbai since the last weekend.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, a civic official said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs received an average 4.19 mm, 9.16 mm and 6.06 mm, rainfall, respectively in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Thursday, the official said.

