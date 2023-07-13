Left Menu

Moderate-intensity earthquakes shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 12:07 IST
Moderate-intensity earthquakes shake Himachal's Lahaul and Spiti
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two moderate-intensity, back-to-back earthquakes shook Lahaul and Spiti district in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

No loss of life and property was reported in any part of the district, they said Two earthquakes of 3.2 and 3.1 magnitudes with a depth of 10 kilometres were reported at 9.30 pm and 11.07 pm on Wednesday, the meteorological department said. Tribal Lahaul and Spiti falls in seismic zone 4, which is a high-damage-risk zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

