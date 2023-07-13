Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 14:23 IST
Twelve NDRF teams deployed in Delhi to tackle flood situation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A dozen National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the situation in view of increased water levels in the Yamuna river, officials said on Thursday.

Three teams each have been deployed in central, east and north east Delhi while two are stationed in south east Delhi and one in Shahdara area of the national capital, a force spokesperson said.

The teams are helping the administration in evacuating the flood affected residents and others and also for rescuing those who face any danger situation like drowning, he said.

The teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

The Yamuna water level touched 208.53 metres at 10 am, breaking a 45-year-old record, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

