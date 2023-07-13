Left Menu

Man Infra bags Rs 680-cr contract from JNPT vendor PSA International

Its EPC division has six decades of experience in ports, residential, commercial industrial and road segments, and the realty division has delivered 14 residential projects in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 16:43 IST
Man Infra bags Rs 680-cr contract from JNPT vendor PSA International
  • Country:
  • India

Man Infraconstruction has bagged a Rs 680-crore EPC order from Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal to construct the fourth container terminal at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT).

Bharat Mumbai Container Terminal is a subsidiary of PSA International, a Singaporean port group. PSA is working with JNPT to develop the second phase of the fourth container terminal, and the contract includes land reclamation and infrastructure development.

The contract is to finish the infra work within 30 months, Man Infra, a city-based EPC and realty company, said in a statement. Manan Shah, the managing director of Man Infra, said his company had executed the first phase of infra work for the terminal earlier within 22 months.

Publicly-traded Man lnfra has zero debt and had Rs 1,890 crore in revenue from which it earned a net profit of Rs 258.6 crore in FY23. Its EPC division has six decades of experience in ports, residential, commercial & industrial and road segments, and the realty division has delivered 14 residential projects in Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

FOREX-Dollar drops as traders gear up for weak U.S. inflation

 United States
4
Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens opposition

Microsoft's $69 bln Activision deal gets US judge go-ahead, UK softens oppos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023