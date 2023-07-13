Implementing urban planning reforms making cities attractive destinations for investments: Hardeep Puri

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said implementation of urban planning reforms is making cities attractive destinations for investments.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the two-day National Urban Planning Conclave here, he stressed upon creating a holistic policy ecosystem for ensuring last-mile access to services, enhanced operational efficiencies, area-based planning, infusion of digital technology, ease of doing business and outcome-based performance frameworks.

According to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the two-day conclave will see a total of 24 presentations which include key speakers such as chief town planners from several states.

Lead academicians in the field of urban planning will moderate four technical sessions comprising of key speakers who would be speaking on wide range of themes like transit oriented development, transferable development rights, local area plans and town planning scheme, affordable housing, environmentally sustainable development (sponge cities), NCR Plan, 2041 and Master Plan of Delhi-2041, the ministry said.

Speaking about various missions under the housing and urban affairs, Puri said that together, they have made a quantum jump in the quality of life of cities by providing universal access to water and sanitation, creating sustainable transportation infrastructure and addressing affordable housing requirements.

At the event, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore expressed confidence over the readiness of various cities to implement the reforms on various crucial parameters through this platform by knowledge and experience sharing.

On his part, HUA Secretary Manoj Joshi stressed on the need of focusing on transit-oriented development (TOD) based concepts, transportation and road network and other crucial frameworks for effective township planning.

At the event, an exhibition was held, where states, Union territories and urban planning academic institutions showcased the projects undertaken by them in various cities.

