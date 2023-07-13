Left Menu

16 NDRF teams deployed in Delhi to tackle flood situation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 19:48 IST
16 NDRF teams deployed in Delhi to tackle flood situation
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 16 NDRF teams have been deployed in Delhi to tackle the floods caused by the overflowing Yamuna and the situation is expected to improve by Friday morning, a senior NDRF officer said on Thursday.

Three teams each have been deployed in east and northeast Delhi, five in southeast Delhi, four in the central region and one in Shahdara area of the national capital, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Deputy Inspector General Mohsen Shahedi told reporters here.

A total of six districts in Delhi have been affected by the floods, he said.

''As there has been minimum rain in Delhi in the last two days, we hope the situation will stabilise now and by tomorrow morning things are expected to be better,'' he said.

He said water gushed in low-lying areas around the Yamuna river in the city after 4-5 days of heavy rains in the higher regions and nearby locations of Delhi. The NDRF alone has evacuated about 1,000 people and rescued around 3,500 locals. Volunteers, the district administrations and the police are also evacuating those affected.

The level of water has come down from 3.5 lakh cusecs to 6,300 cusecs and this will further stabilise by Friday. As per latest inputs, the Yamuna is flowing at the level of 208.66 metre, he said.

''Although there is prediction of rains in Delhi and Uttarakhand, we hope the situation to be normal in the coming days. There is nothing to worry and we would appeal to people to remain alert and not venture near the flood areas,'' Shahedi said.

The NDRF teams are equipped with inflatable boats, ropes and other rescue equipment.

The central contingency force has deployed around 75 teams across the country keeping in mind monsoon-related disasters with 11 teams each in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and nine in Haryana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023