Holding excess water in Hathnikund barrage could lead to bigger damage: Haryana minister

Amid the blame game over water flow from the Hathnikund barrage increasing the Yamuna level in Delhi, Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Thursday said not releasing excess water from the barrage could lead to a ''bigger damage''.

''When there are floods or heavy rains as we saw in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and even in our state in the last few days, there is no option but to release water. If we hold the water, the situation will be disastrous,'' the minister told PTI.

Pal said the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar district does not have a mechanism to store large volumes of water like a reservoir, adding that if water is held in the barrage beyond a permissible limit, a ''bigger damage'' could be caused.

His comments came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Union Home Minister had requested that ''if possible, the water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana be released in limited speed'' and pointed out that the national capital is set to host the G20 Summit meeting in a few weeks.

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing daily life in the national capital, even as Yamuna's water level stabilised after reaching 208.62 metres on Thursday, smashing the all-time record set 45 years ago by a significant margin.

With the situation deteriorating every passing hour, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

Meanwhile, officials said the water flow rate in the Hathnikund barrage on Thursday was 1.62 lakh cusecs at 10 am, nearly 1 lakh at 3 pm and 67,000 cusecs at 5 pm, significantly down from Tuesday morning's flow rate of around 3.21 lakh cusecs of water discharged from the barrage.

Owing to the heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in the past few days, the water level rose in the Hathnikund barrage beyond the permissible limit, following which excess water in the barrage was discharged into the Yamuna river, eventually leading to a rise in the river's water level in the national capital.

The water discharged from the Hathnikund barrage normally takes two to three days to reach New Delhi. Devender Singh, Advisor (Irrigation) to the Haryana Chief Minister, Thursday said that the structure at Hathnikund is a barrage designed to divert or regulate the water. The Central Water Commission's (CWC) recommendations were being followed for the ''protection of the Hathnikund barrage'', Singh said in a statement.

''The water discharged into the Yamuna from Hathnikund is the water which is constantly coming from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand due to excessive rains,'' the advisor said.

''If there was any option to release water in limited quantities, that would have been in the interest of Haryana too'', Singh said, adding that due to the discharge of the excess water from the barrage, the state's Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat and Sonipat districts have witnessed land erosion and waterlogging, resulting in huge loss of life and property. Citing the CWC's guidelines, Singh said when over one lakh cusecs of water flow into the Hathnikund barrage, which was built to replace the earlier Tajewala Barrage, the water automatically goes into the Yamuna river.

If an attempt is made to stop the water from flowing into the barrage, all the gates would be damaged, leading to a fierce flood that could cause huge destruction in Haryana and Delhi, he said.

Explaining the technical aspects of a barrage, Ravi Mittal, Superintending Engineer of Hathnikund Barrage told PTI, ''The main difference between a dam and a barrage is that water can be stored in a dam, but there is no storage in the barrage; it is only a diversion where we have limited control.'' ''There is no reservoir in a barrage and we don't have any mechanism to hold water here. Even if there are a few thousand cusecs in the barrage, that has to be released into Yamuna. And after the recent heavy rains in Himachal, we saw thousands of cusecs of water flowing in,'' he added.

Mittal said there are certain technical guidelines for operating the barrage, which if not followed could ''pose a bigger danger''. ''When there is a flood in Yamuna, boulders, big wooden logs come along, and if we lower the barrage gates even by a bit at that time, the entire structure will get damaged and the situation can turn critical and go beyond anyone's control,'' he added.

The Hathnikund barrage has been designed and constructed as per the drawings and guidelines of the Central Water Commission. Its construction started in 1996 and it was completed by 2000, said Mittal. There are two major barrages on the Yamuna -- Dakpathar in Dehradun and Hathnikund in Yamunanagar, upstream of Delhi. There are no dams on the river and, therefore, most of the monsoon flow remains unutilised, resulting in floods during the season.

Over the past few days, the gushing floodwaters from the Yamuna have also inundated vast tracts of agricultural land in Haryana's Karnal and Panipat districts and impacted some villages.

