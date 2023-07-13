Left Menu

MCD schools ordered to close till July 16 in view of flood-like situation in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

All Municipal Corporation of Delhi-run schools will be closed till July 16 in view of the flood-like situation in the national capital, the civic body said on Thursday.

This comes in accordance with the directions issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, officials said.

All schools aided, recognised and run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will remain closed till July 16, a senior official said.

The civic body also issued an order on the closure on Thursday.

The MCD on Wednesday said 10 schools in low-lying areas of its Civil Lines zone and seven in the Shahadra area would be closed on July 13 due to the flood-like situation.

Earlier in the day, Directorate of Education officials said all government and private schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 16 in view of the rising water level in the Yamuna. Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing normal life and causing immense hardship for the people in the national capital as the water level in the Yamuna river level rose to a record high.

The water level of the Yamuna river in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight, a senior Central Water Commission official said on Thursday.

According to the commission's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable till 4 pm.

