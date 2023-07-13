Left Menu

Shivamogga Airport to be operational from Aug 11, says Karnataka Minister

The newly constructed Shivamogga Airport is likely to be become operational from August 11 and all the pending works would be completed by July 20, Karnataka Large Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Thursday.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:45 IST
The newly constructed Shivamogga Airport is likely to be become operational from August 11 and all the pending works would be completed by July 20, Karnataka Large Industries and Infrastructure Development Minister M B Patil said on Thursday. The Minister chaired a review meeting of new airports in the state today.

''Ambulance and other vehicles need to be deployed and a coffee cafe is yet to be opened. Apart from these, some technical and non-technical staff need to be hired. The Airport will be set for commercial operations by July 20, by meeting all these requirements,'' Patil said.

The Directorate of Civil Aviation has permitted Karnataka State Industries and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) to conduct the operation and maintenance of this airport, he said, adding that ''with this Shivamogga Airport would become the very first airport to be maintained by an institution of the state government.'' Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27 had inaugurated the Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal.

According to Patil, during the campaigning for the state assembly elections, as many as 20 air buses landed at this airport and that fetched an income of Rs 12 lakh.

''If everything goes as planned, the first flight will take off from Bengaluru to land at Shivamogga Airport on August 11. Prominent people including public representatives will be invited to be part of the historic moment on that day,'' he informed.

The Minister also reviewed the progress of the ongoing works at Vijayapura Airport.

Expressing his dissatisfaction about the airport not being provided the night landing facility, he directed the concerned officials to take steps to incorporate it.

''The original plan did not include the night landing facility. So far around Rs 350 crore has been spent and an additional Rs 12 crore will be needed to include a night landing facility. Runway work has been completed and all structure-related works will be finished in three months. Simultaneously, installation of the equipment will be taken care of,'' Patil said.

The minister also examined the progress of ongoing airport projects in Hassan, Raichur and Karwar. Later, he also discussed construction of airstrips at Dharmasthala, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru, which were proposed in the recent state budget, his office said in a release.

