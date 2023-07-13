Gujarat govt, Centre sign MoU for PM MITRA textile park in Navsari

The Gujarat government and the Centre on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a PM MITRA textile park on a 462-hectare plot in Navsari district.

The PM Mega Integrated Textile Regions and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park will come in Vansi-Borsi village and will help the circular economy of the region, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said after the MOU was signed here in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

''This will be a unique industrial model for the country. It will help increase investment in the textile sector, create job opportunities and make India a hub for textile manufacturing and export. It will create modern plug and play infrastructure in Navsari district, which will help the circular economy to grow,'' Goyal said.

Such textile parks were being established in seven states and the sites were selected without any prejudice and in a transparent manner, he added.

The park will play a crucial role in developing the textile sector as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision encompassing 'Five Fs', namely farm to fibre, fibre to fabric, fabric to fashion and fashion to foreign, the Gujarat chief minister said.

''Our government will ensure this park comes up in a short time. Gujarat has been a hub of textile manufacturing. It was earlier known as Manchester of East and now it is known as textile state of India or denim capital of India. Gujarat is second in textile exports in the country. Almost 60-70 per cent of the country's denim is made in the state,'' Patel said.

As per an official release, the Union government approved the establishment of seven PM MITRA parks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

It said the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) will develop the PM Mitra Park in Navsari.

The state government has allotted 462 hectares to GIDC for the project, for which the Centre will provide assistance of 30 per cent, or Rs 500 of the Rs 1500 crore outlay for infrastructure development, it said.

''The PM MITRA Park will lead to the establishment of world-class industrial infrastructure to attract large-scale investment, including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The state will get an estimated investment of ₹10,000 crore and generate 2-3 lakh direct and indirect employment in the textile and its allied sector,'' the release said.

It said the state government was in the process of creating a Special Purpose Vehicle for the construction of the park, adding that the state government will have 51 per cent equity in the SPV while the Centre will hold 49 per cent.

The park will also see the development of common facility centres such as material handling facilities, training and skill development centre and testing centres, the release said.

Union Minister of State for Railways and local MP Darshana Jardosh and state BJP chief CR Paatil were present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)