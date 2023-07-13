Left Menu

Delhi Police commissioner visits flood-hit areas

According to Public Works Department officials, waterlogging was reported from three locations on the Ring Road -- between the Monastery Market and ISBT - Kashmere Gate, Loha Pul and the stretch between Majnu Ka Tila and Wazirabad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 20:52 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday visited the Old Iron Bridge at Gandhi Nagar and took stock of the situation as parts of the national capital were inundated by water from the Yamuna river that spilled onto the streets. Arora visited the bridge and other places with Special Commissioner (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak, Joint Commissioner (East) Chhaya Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, Deputy Commissioner (Northeast) Joy Tirkey and other officers. In a tweet in Hindi, the Delhi Police said Arora visited the flood-affected areas to take stock of the situation and encouraged the police personnel doing relief and rescue work in adverse circumstances. Waterlogging on parts of the busy Ring Road, including on the stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad, led to heavy congestion. The water level of the river in Delhi has stabilised and will start receding tonight, a senior Central Water Commission official said on Thursday.

According to the commission's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable till 4 pm.

''The water level has stabilised and it will start coming down in the next four hours. It is expected to drop to 208.45 metres by 3 am on Friday,'' Central Water Commission Director Sharad Chandra told PTI.

According to Public Works Department officials, waterlogging was reported from three locations on the Ring Road -- between the Monastery Market and ISBT - Kashmere Gate, Loha Pul and the stretch between Majnu Ka Tila and Wazirabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

