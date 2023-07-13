Left Menu

Flood-like situation in Delhi interrupts life, last rites

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 21:43 IST
Flood-like situation in Delhi interrupts life, last rites
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The flood-like situation in Delhi has not only interrupted life in the national capital but also inundated crematoria located near the raging Yamuna making it difficult for people who have lost their loved ones to conduct funerals.

Nigambodh Ghat, a place preferred by many for the last rites, is flooded as waters from the swollen river have rendered the places practically dysfunctional.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday had issued an advisory asking people not to go to Nigambodh Ghat to carry out last rites.

The crematorium in Geeta Colony too was closed due to the rise in Yamuna water levels.

The Delhi civic body has advised people to take the bodies to other cremation grounds at Panchkuian Road, Sat Nagar, Punjabi Bagh, Green Park, Dakshinpuri or preferably in their neighbourhood.

On Thursday, visuals emerged on social media of some people performing rituals on a raised platform outside Nigambodh Ghat as the inside of the cremation site and the road outside are flooded with river waters.

Many had come to collect mortal remains left after cremation but the waters have submerged them all in the premises of the crematorium.

According to Suman Gupta of Nigambodh Ghat Sanchalan Samiti, which manages operations at the crematorium, there are about 120 conventional platforms, six CNG-based platforms and six Mokshda platforms.

Nigambodh Ghat is considered a pious place and many people prefer to cremate their loved one at this site next to Yamuna river, he said. On Tuesday, only a portion of the site had been submerged. When he was asked if there were any alternative measures planned in case the water level will rise above, Gupta had replied, somewhat in a poetic manner, saying, ''The mighty Lord Shiva will protect it ('Bhole baba sab dekh lenge')''.

Roads turned into rivers and water gushed into houses, medical facilities, crematoriums and shelter homes, impairing normal life and causing immense hardship for the people as the water level in the Yamuna river level rose to a record high.

However, a senior Central Water Commission official said the water level of the Yamuna has stabilised and will start receding tonight.

According to the commission's flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose to 208.62 metres at 1 pm and remained stable till 4 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023