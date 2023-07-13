(Update: Deferred) SpaceX preps for launch of new batch of Starlink internet satellites on Friday

SpaceX is gearing up for yet another Starlink mission launch to low-Earth orbit. The company is targeting Friday, July 14 at 12:40 a.m. ET (4:40 UTC) for the launch of 54 Starlink satellites on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base in Florida.

There is also a backup opportunity scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at 12:15 a.m. (4:15 UTC), if needed.

Friday's Starlink mission will mark the first stage booster's impressive 16th flight, having previously launched a range of missions including GPS III-3, Turksat 5A, Transporter-2, Intelsat G-33/G-34, Transporter-6, and 10 Starlink missions.

Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage booster will embark on its return journey to Earth to make a precise landing on the "A Shortfall of Gravitas" droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

For those eager to witness this launch, a live webcast of this mission will begin approximately five minutes prior to liftoff.

SpaceX aims to provide reliable and high-speed internet access to even the most remote corners of the world. The Starlink constellation consists of thousands of small, low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites that work together to deliver high-speed internet services.

By providing internet connectivity directly from space, Starlink has the potential to bridge the global digital divide, opening up new opportunities for education, communication, and economic growth.

Targeting Friday, July 14 for Falcon 9’s launch of 54 @Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from SLC-40 in Florida → https://t.co/6PzgJ2efUL — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 12, 2023

Update

SpaceX has postponed the Falcon 9 launch of 54 Starlink satellites. The new target launch time is set for Saturday, July 15 at 12:15 a.m. ET (4:15 UTC).