Left Menu

A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center

An early morning fire on Thursday killed nearly all the animals at a wildlife center in Florida, officials said.News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg on Floridas Gulf Coast.We suffered from a tragic fire last night.

PTI | Madeirabeach | Updated: 13-07-2023 23:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2023 23:22 IST
A fire killed nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

An early morning fire on Thursday killed nearly all the animals at a wildlife center in Florida, officials said.

News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast.

“We suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated,” a post on the wildlife center's Facebook page said.

Sonny Flynn, who owns the center, told WTSP that all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured. Small mammals, lizards, amphibians, turtles and tortoises, fresh and saltwater marine life, and alligators were among the 250 animals at the center.

“They didn't deserve this. This is my whole life,” Flynn said. “They all have names, they all have personality, I come in every morning and talk to them like Dr. Dolittle.” Flynn said about 95% of the animals at the center were “pet surrenders because people didn't know how to take care of them, or they weren't able to take care of them.” Madeira Beach Fire Department Fire Chief Clint Belk told news outlets that crews were met with heavy fire and smoke at the front of the building.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023