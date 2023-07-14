US: People rescued from cars, homes as rain causes flash floods in Mississippi

Left Menu

Torrential rain fell for several hours in central Mississippi, flooding roads and sending water into homes and businesses in Winston County and Louisville.Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said law enforcement officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose.Swift water washed one car into a ditch, and the driver escaped before the car was submerged.

Torrential rain fell for several hours in central Mississippi, flooding roads and sending water into homes and businesses in Winston County and Louisville.

Winston County Sheriff Jason Pugh said law enforcement officers rescued three people from vehicles and removed several others from homes as the water rose.

Swift water washed one car into a ditch, and the driver escaped before the car was submerged. The man stood knee-deep in the floodwater on top of his car as officers rescued him, Pugh said.

About 17,500 people live in Winston County. The largest town, Louisville, is about 153 km northeast of Jackson.

No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the county within the first six hours of the heavy rainfall, which started about 6 am, the sheriff said.

"We're urging our residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary," Pugh said. "We're going to have a lot of roads washed out after this has receded." Pugh said the last time he can recall this type of rapid rainfall in the area was in 1977 when he was a child. "There are streets in Louisville that are flooded that I've never seen flooded," he said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation issued flash flood warnings on some state highways in Winston and Neshoba counties. Roadways were also flooded in nearby Choctaw and Noxubee counties, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

