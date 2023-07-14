Energy efficiency and decarbonization in industry

While motors provide the motion that is essential for success in manufacturing, they can also be a source of waste if they use more energy than they really need to do a job. This creates a massive hidden cost that has increased in line with rising energy prices over the past year.

According to a survey of 2,300 business leaders commissioned by ABB in March 2023, 92 percent felt that energy costs present a threat to profitability and 58 percent believe this is having a knock-on effect on decarbonization by delaying their plans for carbon-neutrality.

One potential solution is energy efficient motor technology. The reason is that 70 percent of the electricity consumed by industry is used to power electric motors. That represents a huge opportunity for saving energy and has the additional benefit of supporting decarbonization at the same time.

However, the challenge for manufacturers is identifying which of their motors are wasting energy through low efficiency. There are more than 300 million electric motors in operation globally, and an industrial site may be running hundreds or even thousands.

Therefore, the key to saving energy in industry is identifying which motors are running efficiently and which are inefficient and then upgrading the worst performers.

Motor efficiency explained

There are many reasons why motor-driven systems can be inefficient. These include:

Sites where motors have been oversized to ensure they will always deliver more than the minimum required output. The drawback is higher energy consumption throughout the lifetime of the installation.

Motors that have been in operation for several years. Despite meeting minimum requirements when new, the introduction of new legislation and new technology over time may mean that installations can be superseded. Modernizing to state-of-the-art technology could pay for itself through energy savings within months.

Fixed-speed motors that run at high speed but are mechanically ‘throttled back’ to deliver a lower output. This can be remedied by fitting a variable speed drive (VSD) so that the input power matches the required output.

Energy-efficient motor-driven systems

Broadly speaking, two sets of standards are in place around the world to govern the allowable efficiency of electric motors and variable speed drives (VSDs).

Countries that follow the European Union’s 1781 Ecodesign regulation require most new motors to have an efficiency rating of at least IE3. Other countries follow the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) standard developed in the US. It requires that motors have Premium Efficiency or above, which is equivalent to Europe’s IE3 rating.

However, by specifying equipment with higher efficiency than the minimum, it is possible to save more energy and future-proof operations. For example, IE5 motor and drive packages are already available.

Decarbonizing the manufacturing industry

Decarbonization and energy efficiency are essential strategies for reducing carbon dioxide emissions from industry and meeting Net Zero targets. They will help manufacturers to remain competitive as customers demand products with a low carbon footprint. Energy efficiency has the additional benefit of cutting costs as it reduces energy consumption.

However, manufacturers with hundreds of motors in operation face multiple challenges when decarbonizing through energy efficiency:

Pinpointing the equipment with the lowest efficiency across a large installed base

Needing to make the most of a limited budget

It may also be important to keep energy consumption below a maximum threshold.

Saving energy with efficient motor technology

Improving the energy efficiency of motors is a potential solution to all of these challenges.

This is possible with a new breed of service based on data gathered from connected motors. Through analysis of the data gathered during an audit, an expert in motor efficiency can quickly see how much electricity the motors are drawing and compare it with the energy required for the outputs. They can then recommend possible actions to resolve this and provide an associated cost and return on investment (ROI) for delivering those actions.

Called a digital energy efficiency appraisal, or an energy efficiency audit , the service can be applied to any sector where electric motors operate.

Flooring manufacturer Tarkett saving 800 MWh energy annually

By upgrading underperforming motors, it is possible to save a significant amount of energy, and as a result cut consumption, reduce CO 2 emissions, and lower energy bills.

Flooring manufacturer Tarkett is one company that has achieved major energy savings in this way. It used an energy audit to identify that it should replace 10 motors at its factory in Ronneby, Sweden. This has saved more than 800 megawatt-hours (MWh) per year, equivalent to 15 percent of the site’s total energy consumption, with a ROI of 18 months.

Looking ahead to an efficient future

Ultimately, manufacturers need to find new ways to make the most of energy resources, reduce consumption and decarbonize their operators. However, they also need solutions that are scalable, straightforward to implement, and that can help them to quickly identify the upgrades with the shortest return on investment.

The energy audit has huge potential as a service that enables manufacturers to constantly monitor the efficiency and carbon footprint of their plants, and invest in upgrades when it makes business sense to do so.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)