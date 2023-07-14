Tata Steel Mining sensitises people on snake conservation

In a bid to create awareness among people on conservation of snakes, Tata Steel Mining organised ‘Snakes Are Friends’ campaign at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus located in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The campaign aimed at raising awareness about snake conservation and promoting coexistence between humans and reptiles, an official said, adding that the day-long programme emphasised on the ecological significance of snakes and the vital role they play in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

The programme held on also focused on practical aspects of snake conservation, including measures to be taken when encountering a snake in the wild or near residential areas.

As part of the campaign, the company had roped in Bhubaneswar-based voluntary organisation ‘Snake Helpline’ to educate employees, their family members, frontline workers from sanitation, horticulture and security departments and community health workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, farmers from the region, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and journalists.

Around 100 participants had joined the sensitisation session held on Thursday.

During the interactive session, Subhendu Mallik, general secretary and founder of ‘Snake Helpline’, popularly known as the snake man of Odisha, debunked common myths and misconceptions surrounding snakes while shedding light on their important contributions to natural environment.

He also educated attendees on the appropriate methods of handling snake encounters, the importance of seeking professional help, and the benefits of promptly reporting snake sightings to relevant authorities.

Pankaj Satija, managing director, Tata Steel Mining, said, “We believe in the importance of preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife. Through the 'Snakes Are Friends' programme, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the shy and reclusive species, while encouraging a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.'' This campaign will have more such awareness sessions involving the communities in regular intervals, he said.

