Left Menu

Tata Steel Mining sensitises people on snake conservation

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-07-2023 12:12 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 12:02 IST
Tata Steel Mining sensitises people on snake conservation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to create awareness among people on conservation of snakes, Tata Steel Mining organised ‘Snakes Are Friends’ campaign at its Sukinda Chromite Mine campus located in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

The campaign aimed at raising awareness about snake conservation and promoting coexistence between humans and reptiles, an official said, adding that the day-long programme emphasised on the ecological significance of snakes and the vital role they play in maintaining a balanced ecosystem.

The programme held on also focused on practical aspects of snake conservation, including measures to be taken when encountering a snake in the wild or near residential areas.

As part of the campaign, the company had roped in Bhubaneswar-based voluntary organisation ‘Snake Helpline’ to educate employees, their family members, frontline workers from sanitation, horticulture and security departments and community health workers like ASHA and Anganwadi workers, farmers from the region, Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members and journalists.

Around 100 participants had joined the sensitisation session held on Thursday.

During the interactive session, Subhendu Mallik, general secretary and founder of ‘Snake Helpline’, popularly known as the snake man of Odisha, debunked common myths and misconceptions surrounding snakes while shedding light on their important contributions to natural environment.

He also educated attendees on the appropriate methods of handling snake encounters, the importance of seeking professional help, and the benefits of promptly reporting snake sightings to relevant authorities.

Pankaj Satija, managing director, Tata Steel Mining, said, “We believe in the importance of preserving biodiversity and protecting wildlife. Through the 'Snakes Are Friends' programme, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the shy and reclusive species, while encouraging a harmonious relationship between humans and nature.'' This campaign will have more such awareness sessions involving the communities in regular intervals, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023