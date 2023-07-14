One killed in accident at Russian uranium plant - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:32 IST
One person was killed in an accident at a uranium enrichment plant in Russia's Urals region on Friday, RIA news agency said, but the factory said radiation levels at the site and surrounding area were normal.
