Left Menu

Bhutan releasing excess water from Kurichu dam; Assam districts on alert: Himanta

Excess water from Kurichu dam in Bhutan is being released since Friday morning and the district administrations in downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The chief minister also shared the Baksa District Disaster Management Authority data on water levels of four major downstream rivers to be impacted by water release by Bhutan.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-07-2023 13:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 13:49 IST
Bhutan releasing excess water from Kurichu dam; Assam districts on alert: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excess water from Kurichu dam in Bhutan is being released since Friday morning and the district administrations in downstream areas of Assam have been put on alert for possible flooding, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. With an improvement in the weather conditions in the upstream neighbouring country since Thursday, the amount of released water may not be huge, the chief minister said. ''This morning, the Kurichu dam authority started releasing excess water. The excess water is being carefully redirected through the gates to control the flow,''Sarma wrote on Twitter. The situation is being closely monitored, he said. The chief minister also shared the Baksa District Disaster Management Authority data on water levels of four major downstream rivers to be impacted by water release by Bhutan. According to the data, water levels of Beki, Mora Pagladia, Kaldia and Pahumara are below the danger level, with the first two recording a falling trend in the level. The Pahumara river is maintaining a steady water level, while the Kaldia is showing a rising trend. Sarma had said on Friday that the Royal Government of Bhutan had informed the northeastern state of the release of excess water from the Kurichu hydropower plant. Accordingly, district administrations in downstream areas had been alerted to remain vigilant and assist the people in all possible ways in case of any need, he said. According to the bulletin issued by Assam State Disaster Management Authority, till Friday evening seven people have been killed in floods in the state this year . Over 41,000 people in ten districts remained affected to date, with more than 2,700 people taking shelter in 12 relief camps in five districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
2
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
3
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
4
US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

US FDA reviewing concerns over Logan Paul's PRIME energy drink

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023