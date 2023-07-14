Spirits soar at Sriharikota ahead of Chandrayaan 3 launch; thousands descend at spaceport to witness liftoff

It is 'D-Day' here at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre as thousands of people comprising families and journalists have descended here to witness India's attempt at creating history with the launch of Chandrayaan 3, the Indian Space Research Organisation's third lunar mission.

Despite scorching heat and a forecast of dry weather, passenger vehicles carrying ardent space enthusiasts were making a beeline to this spaceport.

LVM3-M4 rocket will be carrying Chandrayaan 3.

Over 10,000 persons from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka arrived here since early morning and they would be allowed to witness the launch from the dedicated space gallery set up by ISRO adjacent to the main entrance of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

They would be allowed to witness the launch sequence and the lift off which is located about 6 km away from the second launch pad where the rocket has been integrated with the launch complex.

Security has been tightened with a police personnel being deployed every one hundred metres on the road that leads to the entrance of SHAR in view of the milestone launch. The chairman of diversified conglomerate Mahindra and Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra said ''At lift-off, it won’t just be the rocket taking flight, it will be our spirits too…Go, #Chandrayaan !'', in a social media post.

Sandeep, a college student, who hails from Tirupati said he was excited to come for the launch. ''This is the first time I am coming here. Pretty excited to witness the launch'', he told PTI.

Homemaker Surya said she has been interested in rocket launches and this is also her first time to witness it from the gallery.

''I feel great being here today. It is an awesome experience to see the rocket instead of watching it on TV'', she said.

Apart from the general public high profile visitors including Union Minister Jitendra Singh, officials from various Central and State government agencies were present at the venue in large numbers to watch the most anticipated ISRO launch of the year.

